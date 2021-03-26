COVID-19 Vaccination: Odisha Seeks Supply Of 15 Days Vaccine Requirement In Advance

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has urged the Centre to supply at least 15 days vaccine requirement in advance for uninterrupted COVID-19 Vaccination drive in the state.

PK Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary to Odisha Government, H&FW Deptt, has wrote a letter to the Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, regarding the 15 days of COVID-19 vaccine supply to the state in advance.

Mohapatra apprised the Centre that due to insufficient and erratic vaccine supply to Odisha, the state government is unable to plan vaccination sessions for even 15 days in advance while other States are achieving up to 3 lakhs vaccinations daily due to adequate vaccine supply.

The Odisha Health Dept ACS PK Mohapatra requested the Centre to ensure that there should not be any discrimination between states in supply of vaccines.

Mohapatra stated that heatwave conditions in Odisha will worsen over the coming months. Therefore, the state government is planning to accelerate the vaccination drive so as to administer the COVID-19 jab to at least 2 Lakh citizens daily and complete the target before the weather becomes more severe.

The ACS informed that Odisha has already administered more than 26 lakh doses of vaccine to Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers and Age Appropriate Group of citizens From 1st April, 2021. All citizens aged 45 years and above will be vaccinated and the State has estimated the target to be nearly one crore.

Mohapatra requested the MoHFW Secretary to supply at least 15 days vaccine requirement in advance to Odisha for an uninterrupted vaccination drive.