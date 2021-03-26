Ganja smuggling racket busted in Berhampur, 6 held

Berhampur: Police on Friday arrested six persons and seized 127 kg of ganja from two different locations during the joints raids conducted by police and excise.

All the accused were sent to court as their bail pleas were rejected. The contraband was seized from an auto rickshaw while it was transported to secret locations.

A police source said that Ganjam district has of late been converted into a hub of ganja smuggling. Smugglers from the neighbouring states have started a racket to carry on their illegal trade efficiently.

Additional SP Pravat Routray told the media that the operation of the ganja smuggling racket has come to the fore during checking at important thoroughfares of the district.