Animal Teaser Out: Ranbir Kapoor Exudes Dangerous Charm

On the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s 41st birthday today, the makers of his next film ‘Animal’ unveiled its teaser. The glimpses of the film’s brutal tone and the twisted father-son relationship set against the world of crime looks intriguing.

The 2.26 minute clip begins with a conversation between Ranbir and his love interest Geetanjali, played by Rashmika Mandanna.As they talk about starting a family, she unknowingly triggers something within him by asking if he wants to be like his father.

It cuts to a glimpse of a younger Ranbir getting mercilessly slapped by his father, played by Anil Kapoor, who looks like a version of his The Night Manager character.

Despite his father’s toxic nature, Ranbir affectionately refers to him as the ‘best father in the world’ and tells him, ‘You trained me well, papa.’

The video dramatically cuts to intense music and action-filled devilry, as Ranbir turns into a gangster figure.

In the closing moments, Bobby Deol turns up shirtless with just a knife in hand. One wonders if he is the main antagonist here.

The film releases in cinemas on December 1, 2023.