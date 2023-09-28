Two BJP MLAs Suspended from Odisha Assembly for throwing pulses at Speaker’s podium

Bhubaneswar: Two MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mohan Charan Majhi and Mukesh Mahaling have been suspended for the rest of the Mosoon Session of Odisha Assembly on Thursday.

Speaker Pramila Mallik took disciplinary action against the BJP members for indiscipline in the House.

According to reports, the two legislators have been suspended for allegedly throwing pulses at the Speaker’s podium during the House proceedings today.

The BJP legislators were protesting at the well of the Assembly over ruling BJD leader Arun Sahoo’s alleged remarks against the Leader of the Opposition.

During the pandemonium, the BJP legislators reportedly carried pulses in polythene bags and allegedly threw them at the Speaker’s podium.