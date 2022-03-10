Ananya Panday Posts Adorable Pics On Sister Rysa Panday’s 18th Birthday

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey shared a lovely birthday wish for her with cute photos from their vacay time together.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya wrote, “Happy 18th birthday chuhiyaa (Mouse) my whole heart.”



In the series of pictures, Ananya could be seen showering her sister with kisses, enjoying a Japanese meal with her, walking on the streets with style, enjoying at the beach with their pet dog and having a gala time in New York.

on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will now be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is a pan India release and is directed by Puri Jagannadh. She also will begin shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.