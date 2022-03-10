Effective Yoga Poses To Relieve Constipation 

New Delhi: Everyone of us has experienced constipation and painful discomfort once in our life. The major causes consist of daily habits, travel, or lack of physical activity. This leads to having less bowel movement per day. Try these yoga asanas to get relief from painful situations.

Sukhasana (Easy Seat)

Sit cross-legged on the floor if accessible. You can also use a blanket, bolster, or a yoga block to aid in your personal comfort while doing this posture. Place the palms of your hands on your knees opening your chest and expanding the space in your diaphragm. Close your eyes and focus on your breath. Set your intention on breathing in through your nose for a count of four, completely filling up your lungs. Hold your breath for a count of two at the top and gently exhale through your nose focusing on pushing the breath out through your belly. Continue this breath for eight to ten repetitions.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Fold)

Sit on the floor or on the edge of a folded blanket with both legs extended straight out in front of you. Deeply inhale as you extend your arms overhead and then gently fold yourself over your legs as you exhale. Be sure to do this by hinging at the hips. Gently hold onto your shins, ankles, or feet only pushing yourself as far as your flexibility allows.

Matsyendrasana (Seated Supine Twist)

Begin with your legs straight in front of you, as you did in Seated Forward Fold. Deeply inhale as you pull your right knee in toward your chest with your right foot remaining on the floor, close to your body. Lengthen through your spine and place your right hand behind for support. As you exhale, twist to bring your left elbow across your body allowing it to either rest on or just outside of your right knee.

Pawanmuktasana (Wind Relieving Pose)

Start by lying flat on your back. Take a deep inhale and pull both knees into your chest, hugging your arms around your knees or shins. Hold this posture for a few breaths and gently release.

Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Begin by kneeling on the floor, either seated on a block or on your heels. Allow your knees to open slightly beyond hip distance and keep your feet tucked underneath you with your big toes touching. Deeply inhale and lean forward allowing yourself to relax down into the posture. Keep with both hands in front of you, inching your fingertips forward until your forehead is touching the mat. Continue to breathe deeply and just relax.