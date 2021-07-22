Amid Exit Rumours, Yediyurappa Asks BJP Not To “Not Indulge In Protest And Indiscipline”

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to his colleagues in the BJP to “not indulge in protest and indiscipline”. This came after a meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week and amid pressure over exit rumours.

Yediyurappa tweeted he has been a “loyal worker” of the BJP.

“I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with highest standards of ethics & behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics & not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful & embarrassing for the party,” he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, under pressure over exit rumours after a meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, has been busy with meetings and has been racking up support from religious leaders and even a former Congress minister.