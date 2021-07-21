Suna Besha: Holy Trinity Adorn Golden Attire Atop Their Gigantic Chariots

Puri: The Holy Trinity today adorned the divine glittering golden attire atop their gigantic wooden chariots as countless devotees watched the live telecast of the most awaited “Suna Besha” ritual.

After hours of decoration by the servitors, Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were bedecked with gold jewellery.

However, the ritual was halted for a brief time due to rain. After the downpour receded, all the rituals of Suna Besha were completed. Devotees across the globe had a glimpse of the deities adorning gold ornaments like Sri Mukuta, Sri Payara, Sri Hasta, and various other golden weapons like Gada (Mace), Hala (Plough) and Chakra.

Suna Besha, which is also known as Rajadhiraj Besha, is held a day after the Lords return to Srimandir from their annual sojourn to Gundicha temple on Bahuda Yatra.

The sevayats and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration had made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of all rituals. Even though this year also the devotees have been banned to participate and pay a visit, they watched live telecast of the all might Lord’s splendour.