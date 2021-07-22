Princess Latifa And Princess Haya Named As Targets Of Pegasus Hack

Dubai: Phone numbers used by two Dubai princesses have reportedly been found as part of an investigation into the phone hacking spyware known as Pegasus.

Princess Latifa is the daughter of the ruler of Dubai, and Princess Haya Bint al-Hussain is his former wife.

The revelations are part of a global investigation called The Pegasus Project, based on a leak of some 50,000 numbers selected as potential targets of the Pegasus spyware by clients of NSO.

A probe into the trove of leaked phone numbers led the Washington Post to numbers belonging to Princess Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum and Princess Haya bint Hussein – the daughter and sixth wife, respectively, of Dubai ruler and United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Additional phone numbers belonging to their friends and associates were also found on the database.