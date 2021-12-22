Amazing Health Benefits Of Sesame Seeds

New Delhi: Sesame seeds also known as ‘Til‘in Hindi is packed with various nutrients and fibre and can be beneficial to add to your daily diet. Let’s look at where sesame seeds come from do and what are the best sesame seeds benefits and how we can include them in our daily diet.

Lower Your Cholesterol

Sesame seeds contain lignans and phytosterols, which are plant compounds that can help lower cholesterol. Phytosterols are also believed to enhance your immune response and decrease your risk of certain cancers.

Fight Infections

The sesamin and sesamolin in sesame seeds are known for their antioxidant and antibacterial properties. Antioxidants are important to your health because they protect your body against various diseases by slowing down damage to cells.

Oral Health

Sesame seeds can also get rid of the bacteria that cause plaque on your teeth. An ancient practice called oil pulling is shown to improve your oral hygiene and health when practiced regularly and correctly. Sesame oil is one of the most common oils used in this practice, which involves swishing a tablespoon of oil around your mouth when you wake up in the morning.

Healthy Bones:

Regular consumption of sesame seeds along with hull provides good amounts of calcium, especially for women which in turn contributes to healthy bones. Since, these seeds contain natural compounds like phytates and oxalates that may slow down the absorption of nutrients in the body, eat them after roasting, soaking, or sprouting. This will reduce the concentration of these natural compounds by at least half, facilitating more nutrient absorption.

Improves Immunity:

These seeds are a rich source of various nutrients like selenium, copper, zinc, iron, vitamin B6, vitamin E that play a crucial role in the production of white blood cells to fight infections. If you are suffering from zinc deficiency, eat these nutty seeds to boost the levels.