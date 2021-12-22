Ticwatch GTK Smartwatch Launched With 5ATM Water Resistance: Details Here

New Delhi: TicWatch has added a new wearable named TicWatch GTK to its smartwatch series. The latest smartwatch comes with up to 10-day battery life paired with 14 sports modes and features health monitoring sensors like heart rate monitoring. Read on to know more about the latest wearable.

Price

The TicWatch GTK costs CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,500). It is available for purchase on JD.com. It is available in a Black colour option.

Specification

Talking about the specification, the latest wearable comes with a 1.3-inch (240×240 pixels) display and has a metal build. It also sports over 100 watch faces and even allows users to customise it by putting any image as the watch face. It comes with support for a gamut (14) of sports modes that include basketball, football, hiking, outdoor running, skipping, swimming, walking, among others.

Additionally, it is also equipped with multiple health monitoring sensors that include heart rate monitoring and scientific sleep monitoring. The smartwatch from Mobvoi is also 5ATM rated for dust and water resistance. Other features include music control and up to 10-day battery life. There is gesture support that brightens up the watch display once users raise their hands. It is equipped with Bluetooth v5.0.