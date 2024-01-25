All roads to Ayodhya sealed off to manage rush

Ayodhya: In response to an unprecedented pilgrim rush even on the second day of the consecration of the Ram Mandir on Wednesday, the Ayodhya district administration has sealed off the temple town’s borders for the time being, officials have confirmed.

While more RAF and CRPF personnel were deployed outside the temple premises for better crowd management, the administration has formed blockades 15 kilometres ahead of the district borders to stop traffic from Basti, Gonda, Ambedkar Nagar, Barababanki, Sultanpur and Amethi routes. Only emergency vehicles and others carrying perishable items are being allowed to enter certain sections of the district.

Even state-run buses and trains plying to Ayodhya have been cancelled.

Ayodhya commissioner Gaurav Dayal said: “We are trying to ease the situation. We have allowed emergency vehicles and vehicles carrying perishable items to enter Faizabad but all entries into Ayodhya town are sealed off. All traffic towards Ayodhya district have been prohibited.”

Meanwhile, the state government has issued an appeal to VIPs to notify either government officials or the temple trust prior to their visit. “A multitude of devotees from across the country is flocking Ayodhya Dham eager to catch a glimpse of their revered deity, Shri Ram Lalla. Given the extraordinary influx, VIPs and distinguished individuals are kindly urged to notify the local administration, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust or the Uttar Pradesh Government before scheduling their visit to Ayodhya over the next seven to 10 days.”

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested his cabinet colleagues to not visit the temple till March in view of the rush.