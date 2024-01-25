Holiday Declared For Schools, Colleges For SAMALEI Project Inauguration

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has declared holiday for all schools and colleges across the State on the occasion of Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) project inauguration in Sambalpur which is scheduled on January 27.

The project, estimated at around Rs 200 crore for the development and beautification of Goddess Samaleswari shrine in Sambalpur, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Government offices will also remain closed as the event coincides with a fourth Saturday. The holiday announcement was made keeping in mind the significance of Maa Samaleswari in Western Odisha and the shrine being a major Shakti Peeth in the State. The declaration is a bid to ensure devotees can participate and celebrate the occasion, the official release of the CMO stated.

As per reports, the rituals for the inauguration began earlier this week. A day before the inauguration, women in Sambalpur will take part in a Kalash Yatra and the water brought will be used for the holy bath of the Goddess.