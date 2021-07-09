Alert! Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Likely In These Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued heavy rainfall and thunderstorm alert for several districts in the next few hours.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Angul and Deogarh during next 24 hours, said the IMD.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kandhamal, and Sonepur, it added.