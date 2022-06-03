Alarnath Anabasara: Devotees to have darshan after 2 years

Puri: Devotees have been allowed to get the darshan of Lord Alarnath in Bramhagiri of Puri district during Anasara starting from June 15.

Devotees were deprived of Lord Alarnath’s attire rituals during the last two years due to the outbreak of the pandemic in the State. The famous Anasara or Anabasara rituals were performed sans devotees during the period.

With the relaxation of the restrictions, it is expected that a large number of devotees will throng the place this year to get darshan of the deity as usual.

Keeping in view of the expected situation, elaborate arrangements have been made by the district administration. A preparatory meeting was recently held by Puri district administration and Bramhagiri block authorities in which several officials, the servitors of Lord Alarnath, local leaders and the volunteers of different social organisations participated.