Three Inter-State Robbers Arrested From Bhubaneswar Railway Station

Bhubaneswar: Railway Protection Force(RPF) arrested three inter-state robbers at Bhubaneswar Railway Station on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police caught the inter-state robbers while they were about to leave for West Bengal.

According to preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the looters have looted several things at the Puri railway station.

During the raid, the cops also seized mobiles, laptops, money, and bags from their possession.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain how many more members are involved in this inter-state robbery.