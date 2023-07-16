Ajit Pawar-Led Rebel Camp Meets NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who along with several loyalist MLAs recently rebelled against his uncle and Nationalist Congress Party patriarch Sharad Pawar to join the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, today paid a surprise visit to the latter along with all NCP ministers a day before the commencement of monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly.

“Today we met our God and our leader Sharad Pawar to take his blessings,” Praful Patel said as the rebels emerged from the meeting.

“We came here without asking for any appointment. We understood Sharad Pawar reached here for a meeting and that’s why we all came here to take his blessings,” he said.

Patel, a long-time confidante of the NCP chief, whose betrayal reportedly hurt senior Pawar the most, said he also requested Sharad Pawar that all of them respect him a lot but NCP should be together, and even he should think properly about this and help them in the future.

“Sharad Pawar didn’t reply to us, he just kept on listening to what we were saying and after meeting him, we are going back,” he said.

Sharad Pawar camp’s Jayant Patil confirmed that the rebels expressed regret over the division within the party, and appealed to the senior leader to find a solution to the issue so that the party remains united. He, too, said Sharad Pawar listened, but said nothing to them.

“The meeting happened all of a sudden. We have already cleared our stand. We will sit with Sharad Pawar and discuss this, and then we would be able to give a clear reply. In the Maharashtra assembly, we haven’t supported the government and that’s why the Speaker will arrange a proper place for us to sit (in the opposition),” he said.

Jayant Patil further claimed they have 20 MLAs and some are supporting both sides.

“All of them agree to the ideology of Sharad Pawar,” he added.

On the opposition parties discussing the Leader of Opposition issue, the party which has the maximum number of MLAs in opposition will have the LoP, he said.