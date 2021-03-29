Ajit Mangaraj Fielded As Congress Candidate For Pipili Bypoll

Bhubaneswar: The Indian National Congress has fielded Ajit Mangaraj for the by-elections in the Pipili assembly segment. The polling for Pipili is scheduled on April 17.

The bypoll is being held in the Pipli assembly segment due to the demise of Maharathy in October 2020.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee had shortlisted Mangaraj’s name for the by-elections along with two other candidates, Purna Swain and Nishikant Mishra.

The bypoll to the 110 – Pipili Assembly seat has been lying vacant since October 4 2020 following the demise of 7-time MLA Pradeep Maharathy.