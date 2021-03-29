Red Premier League 2021: Crico Freako Beat Quest Global By 25 Runs In Final

Bhubaneswar: The Red Premier League 2021 concluded on a high note at Indira Maidan as Crico Freako outclassed Quest Global by 25 runs in the grand finale on Sunday night.

Quest Global won the toss and elected to bowl first. Crico Freako scored 121 runs with loss of 5 wickets in 8 overs. However, Quest Global failed to chase the target and managed to score 96 runs with loss of 5 wickets in 8 overs to become the runner-up. Rohit Singh was declared Man of the Match.

Quest Global edge past Wonder Wall in the semifinals to reach the finals. Wonder Wall had won the toss and elected to Bowl first. Quest Global had scored 188 runs without losing any wickets. However, Wonder Wall failed to chase the target and scored 62 runs with loss of 8 wickets in 8 overs.

Similarly, Crico Freako entered the finals by beating Eyeball in the semifinals. Crico Freako had won the toss and elected to bowl first. Eyeball scored 35 runs in 6.1 overs with loss of 10 wickets. However, Crico Freako pulled up 37 runs in 3 overs with loss of 3 wickets.

Prior to the grand finale, a goodwill match was played between Pragativadi & RedFM and Doctors 11. Pragativadi & RedFM won the toss and elected to bat first. Pragativadi & RedFM put a score of 58 runs with loss of 6 wickets in 8 overs. Dipankar Mohanty was the top scorer. However, Doctors 11 reached the target in 7.2 overs with loss of 4 wickets. Dr Amrit Patjoshi was declared man of the Match.

Soumendra Priyadarshi, Commissioner of Police, Pradipta Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, H&FW Dept, Govt of Odisha, Dr. Dipak Mitra, Principal Assessor NABH Quality Council of India, Dr. Subhasish Das, MD Utkal Steel And Power, and Ms. Smriti Das, MD, Eco Belleza Salon graced the final event as Special Guests of Honour.

Earlier in the day, Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, School & Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Das had graced the event as Special Guests of Honour. Executive Editor of Pragativadi, Birupakshya Tripathy, was present on the occasion.

It may be mentioned here that Crico Freako participated in the Red Premier League for the first time and became champion of the RPL Season 4. The winning team received the Champion Trophy and a cash reward of Rs 15,000.

Quest Global received the runner-up trophy and a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

The three-day cricket tournament Red Premier League Season 4 “Top Corporates Ka Superhit Cricket Muqabla” was organised by Red FM in association with Pragativadi.

