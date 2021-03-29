Odisha CM extends Holi greetings

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his greetings and best wishes to the State’s people on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

The Odisha CM also urged everyone to refrain from playing holi in public spaces and protect themselves and their families from coronavirus.

The festival of colours is the harbinger of joy, happiness and fulfillment and wished that the joyous festivities would infuse in us a sense of compassion for our fellow human beings in the lives of the people.