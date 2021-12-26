AirAsia India announces free rescheduling during the festive season

Mumbai: Spreading happiness this festive season, AirAsia India announced free rescheduling for all new bookings made till 31st December, 2021 and is applicable for a travel period till 31st March, 2022. The offer will be applicable for changes made 72 hours before the scheduled flight departure. Fare differences, if any, will apply.

The airline extended this offer for bookings made on its website www.airasia.co.in, mobile app and other major booking channels. This offer gives guests a taste of the airline’s ‘Premium Flex’ proposition which it has been actively promoting. Guests booking ‘Premium Flex’ fares at a marginal supplement continue to enjoy a host of complimentary services including unlimited rescheduling of flight bookings, discounted cancellation fees of only Rs. 500 for cancellations beyond 72 hours, against the standard cancellation fees of Rs. 3000, free standard seats from Row 6-11 and 15-32, 50% off premium hot seats in Rows 1-5, 12 and 14, and a free selection of pre-booked meals from its new in-flight dining menu Gourmair, catered by TajSATS and served oven hot onboard.

Gourmair offers a choice of 21 regional and international favourites. Guests can pre-book their Gourmair meals on the airline’s website, the AirAsia India mobile app or with preferred travel partners, up to 12 hours before their flight. The new menu offers a wide range of hot meals in distinct sections including MasterChef Specials, World’s Finest, Regional Favourites, All-Day Breakfast, Healthy and Diabetic options, Seasonal Fruits; Lite Bites (Sandwiches and Rolls) and Delectable Desserts.