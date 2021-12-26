Kanpur-Based Perfume Industrialist Piyush Jain Arrested After 200 Cr Seized During IT Raids

Lucknow: Kanpur-based businessman, Piyush Jain, has been arrested for tax evasion after Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials seized around Rs 200 crore in cash from his home during raids.

Recently, some pictures had gone viral where officials were seen counting heaps of currency notes with note counting machines at Jain property.

Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Ahmedabad has reportedly recovered more than Rs 10 crore cash from the factory and residence of perfume businessman Piyush Jain, promotor of Odochem Industries of Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh.

Unaccounted sandalwood oil, perfumes worth crores have also been seized from Mr Jain’s factory, sources said.