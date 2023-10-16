Air India Flight Lands In Karachi Due To Medical Emergency

Karachi: The airline said an Air India Express Dubai-Amritsar flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Karachi on Saturday due to a sudden medical emergency.

The incident happened when a passenger on board the flight from Dubai to Amritsar suffered a severe medical emergency while flying.

“A guest on board our Dubai-Amritsar flight had a sudden medical complication in flight, and the crew opted to divert to Karachi, given that it was the closest location to provide immediate medical assistance,” said the reports.

The flight departed from Dubai at 8:51 a.m. (local time) and landed in Karachi at 12.30 p.m. local time.

The guest received quick medical attention after landing owing to close coordination between the airline, the airport, and the local government. The airport physician in Karachi gave the essential medication. Following a medical evaluation, the airport medical staff gave the passenger the all-clear to fly.

The flight departed from Karachi at 2.30 p.m. local time for Amritsar.