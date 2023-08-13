AIIMS Bhubaneswar Exe Director Inaugurates Special Registration Counter For CGHS Beneficiaries

Bhubaneswar: To make cashless treatment facilities hassle-free for all CGHS beneficiaries, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas has inaugurated a special registration counter at OPD foyer.

This facility will be particularly beneficial for the senior citizens (retired pensioner beneficiaries of CGHS) who find it difficult to submit individual reimbursement claims and follow up approvals, said Dr. Biswas.

In compliance with the memorandum of agreement signed between Union Health Ministry and fully operational six AIIMS of the country (including AIIMS Bhubaneswar).

Through this special facility at AIIMS BHUBANESWAR, CGHS Pensioners and other entitled categories of CGHS beneficiaries will have the advantage of accessing state of art treatment facilities available here, without the hassle of first making payments and then seeking reimbursements from CGHS. This initiative will save time, reduce paperwork and also delays in settlement of individual claims. Till now, CGHS pensioner beneficiaries, availing treatment at AIIMS, are required to first make payment and claim reimbursement later from CGHS.

It may be noted here that, the CGHS Pensioners and other entitled categories of CGHS beneficiaries will be eligible for cashless treatment in OPD, investigations and Indoor treatment at AIIMS.

Admission of the CGHS beneficiary shall be made only against production of valid CGHS Beneficiary ID Card for the treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Medicines prescribed by the doctors here, for OPD treatment or at the time of discharge from AIIMS Bhubaneswar, will be collected by the beneficiaries through CGHS.

Medical Superintendent Dr. D K Parida along with Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohanty and others were also present on the occasion.