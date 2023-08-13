BTS’ Jungkook Becomes 1st Korean Artist To Top Spotify’s Global Charts For 4 Consecutive Weeks

Seoul: BTS’ Jungkook continues to make Spotify history with his official solo debut single!

Last month, Jungkook’s single “Seven” (featuring Latto) became the first song by a K-pop soloist ever to debut at No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart. The song’s historic 24-hour debut also made Jungkook the first male artist from any country to surpass 15 million first-day streams with a new song on Spotify—and only the second overall, following Taylor Swift.

In the month since, “Seven” has enjoyed an uninterrupted reign at the top of Spotify’s global chart—and this week, Jungkook set two impressive new records on the platform.

Jungkook is now the first Korean artist in history to spend 28 consecutive days at No. 1 on Spotify’s daily Global Top Songs chart, as well as the first to top the weekly global chart for four weeks in a row.

Additionally, “Seven” climbed back up the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart this week, rising to No. 25 in its fourth consecutive week on the chart.