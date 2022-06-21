Agnipath Is A Game Changer Scheme For Well-Trained & Agile Army : Ajit Doval

New Delhi: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said that Agnipath is a game-changer scheme for a well-trained and agile Army.

In the exclusive interview, Mr Doval dispelled the myths about the Agnipath Scheme. He said the scheme will make the Indian Armed Forces stronger.

Speaking about the future of Agniveers let go after four years, he asserted that the age of “settling down” is around 25-26 now.

“People are speaking of one life-two careers, even three careers now. When recruits from the first batch of Agniveers retire, India will be 5-trillion-dollar economy; industry will need people who have age on their side. These men and women will still be young and won’t have family compulsions.”

Denying any possibility of a rollback as was done for three laws after the farmers’ protest last year, Mr Doval said, “It is not a kneejerk action. This scheme has been debated and discussed for decades.”

The NSA made it clear that the Aganiveers will be amongst the most-disciplined youth and the move is a part of overall structural reforms. He said that there is no place for violence and vandalism in society.

He further said that the concerns related to the Agnipath Scheme are being addressed.