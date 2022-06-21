Odisha Govt Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 20 Lakh For Families Of 3 Deceased CRPF Personnel

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has announced payment of ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for the families of three martyred CRPF personnel.

According to sources, ASI Shishu Pal Singh, ASI Shiv Lal and Constable Dharmendra Kumar Singh were killed in a Maoist ambush in Nuapada today.

According to reports, the security personnel were in transit from one camp to another when the armed ultras opened fire at them. The jawans were part of road opening party when they came under fire.

Combing operation has been intensified in the area. More teams of SOG and CRPF have been pressed into operation. Operations would continue till the Maoists are flushed out

Meanwhile, Odisha DGP expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families.

He stated that operations would continue in the area to track down the Maoists and the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs would not go in vain.