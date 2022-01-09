Speeding Truck Hits Bike; Two Youths Killed

Bhubaneswar: Two youths were killed after being hit by a speeding truck on the NH-16 near Vani Vihar Chhak in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening.

According to reports, the accident took place at around 5 pm while two youths on a motorcycle were trying to take the approach road near Vani Vihar flyover bridge when a truck coming from the rear hit them. As result, the duo was thrown into the air and hit the road divider.

The youths, who sustained severe injuries on their head in the accident, were rushed to Capital Hospital in a profusely bleeding condition. However, doctors declared them dead upon arrival.

Reportedly, police identified one of the victims, Armaan Khan alias Papu of Salia Sahi area, and informed his family members. The identity of the other deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The bodies will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Monday, the police said.