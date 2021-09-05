Afghanistan: Tussle between Baradar and Haqqani factions over power-sharing

Kabul: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, the Chief of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence met with the Taliban amidst the reports of ongoing heavy fighting between different factions of the Taliban over the power-sharing in the yet to be formed government.

Backed by Pakistan, the Haqqani Network have no interest in sharing power in Kabul and are looking at pure ultra-conservative Sunni Pashtun government. This view flies against the commitment given by Mullah Baradar for a transitional inclusive government to the international community in Doha.

While Baradar wants elements from the minority communities to be included in the government, the Haqqani’s lead by Taliban deputy leader Sirajuddin and his terrorist brood do not want to share power with anyone. With the tacit backing of mentor and promoter Pakistan, the Haqqanis are in favour of a pure Taliban government based on medieval theocracy.

The chief promoter of Taliban, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, Director General of Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is still in Kabul trying to broker a settlement between the warring factions in favour of the Haqqani Network.

The tussle for power in Kabul will yield towards the gun as the HQN leadership has told the Doha interlocutors that they won Kabul through force and are not really interested in any legitimacy from the international community with China on its side. An HQN controlled Taliban government in Kabul also suits the Pakistan Army as it will not only give Rawalpindi strategic depth against India but also strong leverage with the tired international community.