International Day of Charity: History and significance

New Delhi: Mother Teresa’s death anniversary is observed as International Day of Charity on September 5 every year. Mother Teresa, who is known for her dedication towards the downtrodden, died on September 5, 1997, at the age of 87.

The International Day of Charity was first initiated by the Hungarian civil society which was supported by the country’s government. September 5 was chosen for a very special reason. It happens to be Mother Teresa’s death anniversary. She devoted her life to helping people in need. It was her compassion and giving nature that made her a revered figure around the world.

On December 17, 2012, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring September 5 as International Day of Charity. It was co-sponsored by around 44 UN member nations.

This day encourages people around the world to do their bit. The concept of charity helps in bringing about balance in society by working towards providing necessities and help those who need them the most.