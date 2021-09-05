Puri Jagannath Temple: Silver Cladding Of 7 Doors Complete

Puri: The silver cladding work of seven out of eight doors of Puri Lord Jagannath temple has reached final stage.

Silver sheets with intricate designs have been installed on the gigantic seven wooden doors-Jay Vijay Dwara, Beherana Dwara, Adi Nursinha temple, Bimala temple, Mahalaxmi temple and Sata Pahacha Dwara.

The pending works are expected to be taken up during Rath Yatra festival next year.

The devotees have also expressed satisfaction over the silver cladding work being undertaken at the temple.

Nearly two tons of silver have been used for the silver cladding work at Puri Jagannath temple.