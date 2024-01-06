Aditya L1 Reaches Its Destination, Ready To Illuminate Sun’s Secrets

Bangalore: The Indian Space Research Organisation’s ambitious debut mission to study the Sun, Aditya L1 has successfully reached its designated orbit at Lagrange Point 1.

After the historic success of space mission, prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO on X.

“India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches its destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity,” he wrote on X.

<>

India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it’s destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2024

</>

After the successful entry of Aditya-L1 to its designated orbit, the satellite is anticipated to remain for the next five years. Situated at a distance of 1.5 million km from earth, the Aditya-L1 satellite, launched from Sriharikota on September 2, will execute a crucial manoeuvre upon reaching L1.