Lower Suktel Dam Featuring In Nat Geo

Bhubaneswar: National Geographic will air a special program featuring the story of the Lower Suktel Dam in Odisha today, at 7 pm.

This dam is a remarkable project that has transformed the irrigation and drinking water supply in Bolangir district.

The National Geographic’s Superstructures today at 7 PM will reveal the full story of how the dam was constructed and its impact on the region. The trailer of this program has been posted on “X” by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

#LowerSuktelDam is a transformational project for assured irrigation and drinking water supply in #Balangir district. Watch the construction of the colossal Lower Suktel Dam to be telecast by @NatGeoIndia in its special programme #Superstructues at 7 PM, 6th Jan, 2024. #5T pic.twitter.com/CajCFY4rEs — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) January 5, 2024

On January 3, 2024, the Odisha Chief Minister inaugurated the Lower Suktel Irrigation Project, which will help to provide water to 203 villages over one lakh acre land of in the Bolangir and Sonepur districts.

More than 70,000 people will now have access to drinking water.