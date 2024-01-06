Ganjam: Retired Drugs Inspector Gets 2-Yr RI After Conviction In DA Case

Ganjam: An Ex-Drugs Inspector (Retired), Chhatrapur, Ganjam has been sentenced to 2 years of rigorous imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

“Rabi Chandra Panda, Ex-Drugs Inspector was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, vigilance, Berhampur TR No.32/2007 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988 for possessing disproportionate assets,” the vigilance said.

The Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur, today convicted Panda for the offence and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years and imposed a fine of Rs. 16,12,881. In default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 3 months more for the offence, the court ruled.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Rabi Chandra Panda, Ex-Drugs Inspector (Retired) following his conviction,” the anti-corruption wing said.