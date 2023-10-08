Aditya-L1 on its way to Sun-Earth L1; ISRO performs trajectory correction manoeuvre

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has performed a trajectory correction manoeuvre (TCM) on the Aditya-L1 spacecraft which is headed to the Lagrangian 1 (L1) point.

“The spacecraft is healthy and on its way to Sun-Earth L1. A Trajectory Correction Manoeuvre (TCM), originally provisioned, was performed on October 6, 2023, for about 16 seconds,” the ISRO said.

The space agency added that the TCM was performed to correct the trajectory evaluated after tracking the Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023.

“It was needed to correct the trajectory evaluated after tracking the Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023. TCM ensures that the spacecraft is on its intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1,” ISRO said.

“On September 19, ISRO carried out the TL1I manoeuvre to send it towards L1. As Aditya-L1 continues to move ahead, the magnetometer will be turned on again within a few days,” ISRO further added.

India’s first solar observatory mission, Aditya-L1, was launched on September 2 by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.