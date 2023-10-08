Double Blessings Await: Astrologer Parduman Suri Advises on Sarvapitri Amavasya and Indra Yoga Alignment

Sarvapitri Amavasya is a special day to honour and satisfy your ancestors. This year, it holds even more significance because it coincides with the last solar eclipse of the year, known as Shanichari Amavasya. To observe this special occasion, Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri, India’s Youngest Astrologer, Vastu Consultant, India’s Nostradamus awardee, and Motivational Speaker, unlocks some insights.

Sarvapitri Amavasya spans two days, starting on October 13th and ending on October 14th at 11:25 pm. If the 14th of October falls on a Saturday, it is considered Amavasya. This day also witnesses the formation of Indra Yoga, an auspicious planetary alignment. Even if you’ve already performed Shraddha for your ancestors, it’s advised to do it once more on Sarvapitri Amavasya for the well-being of your known and unknown ancestors.

On this day, Shraddha is performed for ancestors who passed away on Amavasya or whose date of death is unknown, including ancestors preceding your grandfather. If you couldn’t perform Shraddha during Pitru Paksha, you can do it on Amavasya.

Worshipping the Peepal tree is crucial during Sarvapitri Paksha since it’s believed that ancestors reside in these trees. Offering water to the Sun and Peepal trees is a sacred practice. This time, Sarvapitri Amavasya lasts for two days, allowing you to worship the Peepal tree anytime between 9:51 am on October 13th and the entire day on October 14th. Sarvapitri Amavasya is also known as Mokshadayini Amavasya, a day to please and satisfy your ancestors through offerings.

To honour your ancestors on this day: