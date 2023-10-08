IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Australia all out for 199 as India spinners strike

Chennai: India is taking on the Australians in its first game in the 2023 World Cup at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai.

A commendable job by the Indian bowling unit. It was backed by the fielder too. It started off well with the early wicket of Mitchell Marsh. David Warner and Steve Smith reconstructed the innings for a bit but getting Kuldeep Yadav worked the trick in the form of Warner’s wicket.

The spinners Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep then dried out the runs for Smith and Marnus Labuschagne before skittling out the middle order. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins did provide some resistance down the order which allowed Australia to drag the innings till the final over.

But at the beginning of the innings, Rohit Sharma would have happily agreed for a 200-run target. It is upto the batters now to finish the job and get India’s World Cup campaign off the mark in style.

Pat Cummins-led Australia won the toss and decided to bat first against Rohit Sharma’s India in the fifth ODI World Cup 2023 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Both India and Australia are considered one of the best teams in the ODI World Cup history. Both teams will be looking to start their campaigns with a win.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (Wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.