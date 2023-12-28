Actor and DMDK founder ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth passes away

Chennai: Vijayakanth’s death was confirmed by officials of Miot Hospital, where he was admitted for pneumonia and was treated with ventilator support.

“Captain Vijaykanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of medical staff he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023,” the hospital said in a release.

His party earlier said in a statement that Vijayakanth had tested positive for coronavirus. Hospital sources said the party issued that statement even before the results for the second round of samples were available, reported PTI.

Vijayakanth has been ill and kept a low profile for the past 4-5 years and his wife Premalatha formally took over the reins of the DMDK on December 14 as she was declared the general secretary at a party meet in Chennai.