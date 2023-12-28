Picnic Bus Crashes Into Truck In Keonjhar, 10 Injured

Keonjhar: At least 10 people sustained injuries as a picnic bus carrying school students crashed into a truck on the National Highway 20 near Bhalukhuma in Keonjhar district on Thursday.

As per reports, the accident occurred when the picnic bus carrying over 50 students along with teachers hit the truck on the highway around 6:15 in the morning. They were returning to Balasore after a picnic from Sambalpur. As a result, 10 persons including the driver and a teacher suffered injuries.

The locals first noticed this and rushed there to rescue them. the injured were immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment.