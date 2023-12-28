Picnic Bus Accident
State

Picnic Bus Meets Accident In Sonepur, Seven Injured

By Itishree Sethy
16

Sonepur: As many as seven persons were reportedly injured after a picnic bus hit a truck near Khambeswaripali in Sonepur district on Thursday.

As per reports, over 45 people including teachers and students of a private institute in Sonepur were returning from Deomali after finishing picnic party. The bus driver lost control over the wheels of the vehicle and dashed it into a truck on the road.

As a result, seven of them sustained injuries out of which three were serious. Four injured were admitted to the Sonepur hospital while the three critical were shifted to Burla.

Itishree Sethy 393 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking