Picnic Bus Meets Accident In Sonepur, Seven Injured

Sonepur: As many as seven persons were reportedly injured after a picnic bus hit a truck near Khambeswaripali in Sonepur district on Thursday.

As per reports, over 45 people including teachers and students of a private institute in Sonepur were returning from Deomali after finishing picnic party. The bus driver lost control over the wheels of the vehicle and dashed it into a truck on the road.

As a result, seven of them sustained injuries out of which three were serious. Four injured were admitted to the Sonepur hospital while the three critical were shifted to Burla.