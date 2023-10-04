Accenture To Set Up Global Delivery Centre in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has announced that one of the leading IT MNCs, Accenture plans to set up its global delivery facility in Bhubaneswar.

A senior delegation led by Mr. Ajay Vij, Country Managing Director, Accenture in India met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, today and had an extensive discussion regarding the company’s plans for the state.

During the discussion, Mr Puneet J Kumar, Managing Director, Accenture India & Government Relation Lead, Mr Sanjay Baurai, Managing Director-Workplace Solutions, Accenture India, Mr V.K. Pandian Secretary 5T, Mr Manoj Mishra, Principal Secretary, Electronics & IT Department, Mr Manas Panda, Special Secretary, Electronics & IT Department were also present.

Speaking after his discussion with the Chief Minister, Mr. Ajay Vij, said, “We are excited to set up our presence in Bhubaneswar, a city which is home to leading educational institutions, a rapidly growing IT ecosystem and a rich talent pool. Bhubaneswar will join our large network of existing facilities to deliver transformative technology solutions for clients across the globe and expand our footprint in India.”

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has assured all possible support to Accenture to facilitate the commencement of its operations in the state.

Serving clients in more than 120 countries at present, Accenture is the largest professional services company in the world, helping organizations use technology to reinvent their business, optimize operations and accelerate growth through a broad range of services, solutions, and assets.

This upcoming state-of-the-art facility in Bhubaneswar will expand Accenture’s global delivery network and develop &deliver transformative technology services for clients across industry sectors. State Government has offered 75000 sq ft built-up space in Bhubaneswar where Accenture will operate its Global Development centre with 1200 plus capacity.

It is pertinent to mention that, high-level Government of Odisha delegations have been conducting road shows in India (Bengaluru, Hyderabad) and also aboard in Japan &US and held discussions with senior leadership of top global IT & Semiconductor companies. As a result, large MNCs like PwC, IBM, Deloitte, Happiest Minds Concetrix etc. have already set up their centres in Bhubaneswar resulting creation of new direct employment of 10000 plus in the IT sector of the State. Accenture’s investment plan in Odisha is yet another dedicated outreach effort of the State Government in recent times.

Welcoming Accenture to Odisha, Manoj Mishra, Principal Secretary Electronics and IT Department, said, “The entry of Accenture marks a significant milestone for the state and further solidifies its reputation as a top IT investment destination. The state offers investor-friendly policies, industrial ecosystem, infrastructure and skilled resource pool”. He also highlighted the remarkable strides Odisha has made in attracting top industries to its burgeoning IT landscape and making it all set to be a Global IT & Semiconductor Hotspot as well as creating large employment potential in Odisha.