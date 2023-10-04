Twin seater LCA Tejas Handed Over to IAF

Bangalore: Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt said that the LCA Tejas symbolizes India’s journey towards self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing. This programme has been a shining example of commitment to reduce the country’s dependency on foreign aircraft, and it serves as a beacon of hope for a self-reliant India. He was speaking at the handing over ceremony of the LCA Tejas Twin Seater to the Indian Air Force in Bangalore on 04 October 2023.

RRM further said that the LCA Tejas program has been an inspiring saga of relentless dedication and innovation. The inception of the LCA Tejas aircraft was rooted in the dream of equipping our Indian Air Force with world-class indigenous fighter aircraft. It was a dream that many believed was too ambitious at the beginning of the programme, but the men and women at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), DRDO Labs, CEMILAC, DGAQA, PSUs, IAF and countless other institutions and individuals who contributed to this programme proved that nothing is impossible when the country’s interest comes first and all institutions come together for completion of this important cause.

Underlining the significance of the LCA Tejas program, RRM said that the country gained the much-required knowledge of building cutting-edge fighter aircraft and also developed & nurtured the aerospace ecosystem. The development of LCA Tejas has spurred the growth of a robust defence and aerospace industry in India. It has created opportunities for countless small and medium-sized enterprises, research institutions, and skilled workers who have contributed to various aspects of this project.

The HAL’s first Series Production twin-seater of LCA Tejas is decked with state-of-the-art technology, agility, and versatility, It will provide suitable training to the Pilots of IAF. The IAF has already placed an order for 83 LCAs with HAL.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, CMD, HAL Shri. Ananthakrishnanji, Director General of ADA Dr Girish S Deodhare, Chief Executive of CEMILAC Shri APVS Prasad, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (DCAS) – Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit were present on the occasion.