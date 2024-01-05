Abhishek Kumar Evicted from Bigg Boss 17 House by Ankita Lokhande After He Slapped Samarth Jurel

Mumbai: In a recent turn of events in Bigg Boss 17 house, Abhishek Kumar slapped Samarth Jurel after a fight broke out among them and Isha Malviya. Now, it is being said on social media that the actor has been evicted from the show by captain Ankita Lokhande. Netizens have flooded social media with their hot takes on the incident.

According to many viral posts on the microblogging site X, Bigg Boss left Abhishek’s fate on the show in the hands of captain Ankita Lokhande and the latter decided to evict him from the show by breaking one of its most important rules. Reacting to these claims, several people took to the microblogging site to express their disdain for this decision.

Bigg Boss summoned Ankita Lokhande and asked her whether Abhishek should be allowed in the game after his physical fights. The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor cited the elimination of Tehelka aka Sunny Arya on same grounds and agreed that Abhishek should also leave the show. Even other housemates felt the decision was fair given Abhishek broke one of the biggest house rules on the show.

For the unversed, Abhishek Kumar hit Samarth Jurel after the latter continuously instigated him, put a tissue inside his mouth and made jokes about his mental trauma during a fight with Isha Malviya.