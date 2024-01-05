Dilip Samantaray is alive: Hi-Tech hospital authorities

Bhubaneswar: In major twist to the AC compressor explosion case at the Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital in Bhubaneswar, a victim who was undergoing treatment in the ICU claimed that he is actually Dilip Samantray who was earlier declared dead in the mishap.

Meanwhile, Hi-Tech hospital authorities hold a press meet to address confusion over the identification of one of the deceased and said, “We are 95% sure that the person undergoing treatment is Dilip Samantaray. DNA test will be conducted to clear the confusion.”

Notably, the hospital declared Dilip Samantray dead on December 30 following an AC compressor blast during gas filling on December 29. They were four persons admitted to the hospital after the blast who worked for the AC repairing agency outsourced by the hospital.

A body which was almost completely burnt in the blast was handed over to Dilip Samantray’s family by the hospital on December 31 who subsequently performed his last rites. However, injured Jyoti Ranjan Mallik woke up from the ventilator on Thursday and claimed to be Dilip Samantray leading to a huge confusion.

The grief-stricken wife of Dilip had died by suicide following the news of his death.