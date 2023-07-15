9 die in lightning strikes in last 48 hours in Bihar

Bihar: As another six people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike on Wednesday evening and Thursday, the total number of deaths due to the lightning strikes across the state reached to 15 in the last 48 hours. Arwal district reported three deaths, followed by two in Rohtas and one each death in Muzaffarpur, Banka, East Champaran and Nalanda districts on Friday, the statement said.

Madhepura district reported three deaths, followed by one each in Jamui, Purnia and Gopalganj districts on Wednesday evening and Thursday, a statement issued from the CM’s office said on Thursday.

CM Nitish expressed grief over all such deaths and announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next kin of deceased persons. “My sympathy is with the family of deceased persons in this hour of crisis,” he said. He appealed to common people to remain alert during the inclement weather and follow the suggestions of the state’s disaster management department.