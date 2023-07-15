PVR reduces prices of food items at theatres after social media uproar

Mumbai: The Indian multiplex giant, PVR Cinemas, has recently announced a significant decrease in its food and beverage prices served at the chain of multiplexes and PVR-INOX cinemas, after a social media uproar over exorbitant bill for popcorn and cold drinks. Taking note of the backlash, PVR Cinemas acknowledged the feedback and decided to review its pricing strategy.

The backlash was most noticeable when a Noida resident shared an image of a bill showing that he had been charged Rs 360 for a Pepsi and Rs 460 for 55gm popcorn at a PVR Cinema. The tweet went viral, igniting debates on the high prices charged by multiplexes for food and beverages.

Apart from lowering their food and beverage costs, PVR Cinemas also introduced new food and beverage (F&B) offers across the country, including attractively priced food items, combos, and ‘bottomless popcorn and Pepsi’ offers.

The multiplex chain revealed on Wednesday that during weekdays, from 9 am to 6 pm, they will be offering various items like burgers, samosas, sandwiches, and Pepsi for just Rs 99. For the weekend, PVR Cinemas is introducing an exciting “bottomless popcorn and Pepsi” deal with unlimited refills, albeit without revealing the cost for the same.

“We at PVR believe that every opinion matters and it must be respected. We have this update for you and for every moviegoer in India,” PVR Cinemas communicated via a tweet on July 12.