85 Per Cent Turnout On First Day Of OJEE-2022

Bhubaneswar: The OJEE authorities recorded 85 per cent turnout of examinees on the day of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE2022).

More number of candidates appeared for the examination on the first day this year. Last year, it was 79 per cent.

A total of 19,150 candidates were registered for the examination while 16,270 candidates appeared for today’s examination.

OJEE is conducted every year for the purpose of holding common entrance examinations for admission into undergraduate (UG)/postgraduate (PG) level professional courses including BTech, MTech, MBA, MCA, MArch, MPlan, MPharm and BPharm in the state.