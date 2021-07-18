7 Delhi Metro Stations Likely To Be Shut Ahead Of Farmers’ Protest

New Delhi: Ahead of the farmers’ protest at Parliament, seven metro stations near the Parliament are likely to be shut.

Following this, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has directed the authorities to put seven metro stations to put under strict vigil.

The seven metro stations–Janpath, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House and Udyog Bhawan to be shut, if the protests by farmers turn violent.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, has planned that around 200 farmers will hold protests outside parliament every day during the monsoon session.