Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Wednesday reported 65 more COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department sources said.

With the fresh fatalities, virus toll in the state rose to 7,086.

Among the deceased persons, one each is from the districts of Ganjam, Keonjhar, Khordha, Koraput, and Nayagarh; two from Puri; three each from Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj; five each from Angul and Balasore; seven from Dhenkanal; nine from Kendrapara; 11 from Jagatsinghpur; and 15 from Cuttack.