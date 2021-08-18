Bhadrak MLA Escapes Unhurt As Car Meets With Accident In Jajpur

Jajpur: Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Kumar Mallick escaped unhurt after the car he was travelling in was hit by a speeding truck near Jaraka in Jajpur district today.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the legislator was heading towards Bhadrak from Bhubaneswar in the car this morning. Meanwhile, the truck collided with the car leaving the ill-fated vehicle mangled.

However, the MLA and the car driver escaped unhurt. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the spot soon after the accident.

On being informed, Police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.